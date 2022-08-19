METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — Early on Friday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an attempted series of burglaries in a Metairie neighborhood. According to JPSO, one of the vehicles was an unmarked JPSO vehicle with an officer inside.

Before 2 a.m., a Jefferson Parish Police Officer was sitting in his unit working a security detail in the 200 block of Sycamore Drive when he noticed a suspect walk up to his vehicle. The deputy reported that he noticed another vehicle approaching him before the driver turned off the headlights.

Reports show that the vehicle then approached the deputies and pulled up next to the police officer which prevented him from being able to leave the area. The JPSO reported that the suspect who was on foot reached into the suspicious vehicle and attempted to enter the deputy’s vehicle with a handgun.

The JPSO deputy reacted by discharging his gun at the suspect. The suspect in the other vehicle fled the scene. Police say they do not know if the suspect was injured during the incident. An investigation is underway. Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident or surveillance video to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.