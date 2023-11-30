GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — The city put in an application for this plan to FEMA over five years ago, and it is nearing the green light.

The layout of this project is to increase water storage by enlarging and improving the quality of the 25th Street Canal and the Heebe Canal.

It also will provide re-development of streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure damaged by flooding in the past.

In total, the project will cost about $15 million with $10 million from the FEMA hazard and mitigation grant and $3 million from the state department of transportation and development.

The city will also match $2 million.

Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant says that getting this grant was a dream come true and can’t wait to put words into action.

“This is a competitive grant process. It was competitive nationally, so we are pretty excited that we are looking at finalizing the award for this project. This is going to put us in a place where a 100-year flood event will still keep us out of flooding people’s homes,” Constant said.

As of now, the city is expecting the green light for the project some time in January.

There is currently no timetable however on how long this project will take to complete.

