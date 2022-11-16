GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — The Gretna Police Department is asking for help locating a man with severe autism who was reported missing by his family Tuesday (Nov. 16) night.

Deputy Chief Jason DiMarco reports that 18-year-old Javsel Carranza was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he left to play with neighborhood children. About four hours later, his mother says Carranza never returned home. After searching for her son for several hours, the police were notified late Tuesday night about his disappearance.

Family members describe Carranza was being a White male with brown eyes and black hair, standing about 5’7 in height and weighing around 110 pounds. Carranza does not speak English and recently moved to Louisiana from Honduras and is not familiar with the area. He was last seen wearing a pink short sleeve t-shirt, black shorts, and red and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Carranza or has any information related to his disappearance is urged to contact GPD at 504-366-4374 or dial 911.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.