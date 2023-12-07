JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Gretna and Lafitte have received a combined $3.2 million in hurricane relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Gretna was granted $2,093,384 for debris removal related to Hurricane Ida.

Additionally, the Lafitte Area Independent Levee District was granted $1,135,758 for damages related to Hurricane Ida.

“I’m grateful to see that this $3.2 million in Hurricane Ida aid will help southeast Louisianians rebuild in Gretna and Lafitte,” said Kennedy.

