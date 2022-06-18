GRETNA, LA (WGNO)– The Gretna Police Department is celebrating one of their own, for doing a great job of keeping drugs out of the community.

In their Facebook post Wednesday, they shined a light on the Major Crimes Task Force and special K-9 Officer Tonya, for removing 100 pounds of marijuana and other drugs from the streets,

Gretna PD said all together the drugs had an estimated street value of “half of a million dollars”.

Officer Tonya was rewarded by having her picture taken with some flashy confiscated jewelry , a $15,000 chain and a $50,000 watch.

The post ends with officers thanking Officer Tonya for her hard work.