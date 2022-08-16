GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant and other city officials got together to announce the lineup for the Gretna Heritage Festival. It has been two years since the festival took place due to the pandemic.

The festival will begin on Friday, October 7, and go through Sunday, October 9. Gretna city leaders say the fest will have a new layout and exciting lineup along with food, crafts, and live music.

“Gretna Fest has been such a huge event in Gretna and the whole area for years, and we’re thrilled that it’s back,” Mayor Constant said. “I think people will be very excited about the acts we’re bringing here this year, along with some other exciting changes.”

Some of the big names that will perform at Gretna Fest 2022 include the following:

Friday- The Revivalists

Saturday- John Fogerty

Sunday- The Beach Boys

Community members can purchase tickets in advance online. Pre-sale ticket prices are $20 for a single-day pass and $45 for a 3-day weekend pass. General admission is free for children 12 and under. All transactions and tickets will be handled with an RFID wristband.