BRIDGE CITY, La. (WGNO)— Neighbors of the Bridge City Center for Youth (BCCY) are frightened and fed up after the most-recent escape of six juveniles over the weekend led to one person being shot. Citizens are joining local leaders in calling on the state to close the facility, but there’s no word so far on what’s being done to address the issue.

Sunday’s early-morning escape involved six juveniles breaking out of the facility, five of whom were apprehended shortly afterward. The sixth escapee, a 17-year-old, reportedly stole two vehicles and shot a man during a carjacking. He was arrested after a nine-mile pursuit with Louisiana State Police.

The people who live near the facility fear this will happen to one of them and want the center to be closed for good.

“My phone rang at 4:30 that morning and it was an emergency call saying six of them had broken out. That happened at 2:30, and they’re calling me at 4:00,” explained Bridge City resident Linda Birden.

Birden recalls being alerted Sunday morning of the latest escape from the BCCY. Like many of her neighbors, she wants a solution.

“Close it down,” said Briden.

“It seems like even with the added security, they can’t do anything about it,” resident Terence Feazell told WGNO’s LBJ. “We’ve got state troopers riding around the neighborhood day and night, Jefferson Parish sitting back here day and night and these kids are still getting out so it’s not the security problem because they’re not worried about that. They want to get out and there’s a way to get out and they seem to have found that.”

Feazell provided us with this video of last month’s incident where the escapees came through his yard, saying he fears that sooner or later, someone will get hurt like Sunday’s carjacking victim, who was last listed in stable condition.

VIDEO: Juveniles walk through neighbor’s yard after escaping Bridge City Center for Youth

“Sooner or later, something’s gonna happen. A resident is gonna end up coming in contact with these kids or an elderly person or somebody getting in the car in the morning going to work. I’m just tired of it,” said Feazell.

After several escapes this year and a fight that injured a facility resident and a staff member, the state has placed additional forces in and around the facility, but Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Cheng echoed the concerns of residents.

“This building in this neighborhood really has just shown that even with the attention and the additional resources, it failed,” Cheng explained.

WGNO also spoke to JP councilman Deano Bonano, who told us “The state now has blood on their hands because we told them it wasn’t a case of ‘if’ but ‘when’ one of those escapees would hurt someone.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce a plan regarding the Bridge City facility, a spokesperson telling WGNO in a statement that:

“We have been reviewing what happened this past weekend to determine the best path forward for the youth at Bridge City and also for the surrounding community. We will be sharing an update on the steps that have been taken in response to the incident this past Saturday night and a detailed plan for the future of Bridge City tomorrow (Tuesday). The Governor’s focus is on ensuring the safety of the youth, the staff, and the surrounding community.”

Details on what the plan entails were unclear.