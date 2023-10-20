KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The teenager who was hit by a car while on her way to school in Kenner has since died, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to the Kenner Police Department, 16-year-old Rahma Cheema, a Bonnabel High School student, was walking on Vintage Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 when she went to cross the street to her bus stop and was hit by a car.

One witness said they were outside after the crash happened and saw Cheema lying on the ground with people surrounding her trying to help.

Another woman was cars behind the crash and saw the driver who was hysterical and kept saying “I didn’t see her.” The teen was taken to a local hospital that day and was listed in critical condition.

Kenner police said the area where the teen was hit was not a school zone and not an area controlled by regulations or laws.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.