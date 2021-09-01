Fuel Frenzy: Jefferson Parish Sheriff says “Don’t be a gashole!”

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — With lines for fuel backing around the corner at most filling stations around Southeast Louisiana both before and after Hurricane Ida made landfall, its understandable some people’s patience is wearing thin.

However that is no reason to be rude, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. In fact, during a Jefferson Parish recovery update post-IDA, Lopinto said his deputies have coined a new term for those motorists unwilling to be kind.

“If you’re in line getting gas and get into a disturbance with someone else, just know my deputies are calling you a ‘gashole’,” admitted Lopinto. “So I’m asking the public ‘don’t be a gashole.’

“We are absolutely out there handling way too many calls for service, and I thought it was a funny enough term for them to share with me and I kind of agree with it so I figured I would share it with you.”