KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A baggage handler at Louis Armstrong International Airport has died after being injured on the job Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 26-year-old Frontier Airlines employee was unloading luggage from a flight at the time of the accident. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

A JPSO spokesman said the woman was taken to a Kenner hospital to be treated but died a little while later. The identity of the woman has not been released. There aren’t any further details available on what happened.

Frontier Airlines released a statement on the incident.

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”