KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A former Kenner middle school teacher is serving 30 years in prison after reportedly pleading guilty to several charges of sexual crimes against youth.
Back in March 2019, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, about child pornographic videos on the internet. Investigations led to the July 2019 arrest of 42-year-old Willie Ray Moses, an English teacher at Tom Benson Middle School.
Almost a year later, the bureau was contacted by the mother of a 15-year-old who reported inappropriate text messages between her child and Moses from years prior. The alleged messages were Moses soliciting pornographic images from the juvenile who he allegedly engaged in sexual contact with.
On Monday (March 28), Moses pled guilty to:
- Sexual battery
- Pral sexual battery
- Computer solicitation of a juvenile
- Three counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles
Moses was sentenced to 30 years in prison without ht benefit of parole for:
- two counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles
- 10 years for computer solicitation of a juvenile
- 20 years for the third count of possession of pornography involving juveniles
- 10 years for sexual battery
- 10 years for oral sexual battery
The judge ordered, once released, Moses will have to register as a sex offender for life.
