KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A former Kenner middle school teacher is serving 30 years in prison after reportedly pleading guilty to several charges of sexual crimes against youth.

Back in March 2019, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, about child pornographic videos on the internet. Investigations led to the July 2019 arrest of 42-year-old Willie Ray Moses, an English teacher at Tom Benson Middle School.

Almost a year later, the bureau was contacted by the mother of a 15-year-old who reported inappropriate text messages between her child and Moses from years prior. The alleged messages were Moses soliciting pornographic images from the juvenile who he allegedly engaged in sexual contact with.

On Monday (March 28), Moses pled guilty to:

Sexual battery

Pral sexual battery

Computer solicitation of a juvenile

Three counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles

Moses was sentenced to 30 years in prison without ht benefit of parole for:

two counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles

10 years for computer solicitation of a juvenile

20 years for the third count of possession of pornography involving juveniles

10 years for sexual battery

10 years for oral sexual battery

The judge ordered, once released, Moses will have to register as a sex offender for life.

