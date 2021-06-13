Firefighter injured in Harvey fire started by suspected lightning strike

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — It took approximately 20 firefighters from Harvey and Terrytown fire departments about 30 minutes to extinguish a blaze started in the roof of a two story 4-plex apartment due to a possible lightning strike.

One of those firefighters was hospitalized for heat exhaustion before being released.

Harvey Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 responded to the structure fire at 4209 Lac Couture Drive when they received a report of smoke billowing from the roof at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters respond to a 2-alarm fire at 4209 Lac Couture Drive, Harvey, La., Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Photo: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2)

Firefighters respond to a 2-alarm fire at 4209 Lac Couture Drive, Harvey, La., Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Photo: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2)

Firefighters respond to a 2-alarm fire at 4209 Lac Couture Drive, Harvey, La., Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Photo: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2)

Firefighters respond to a 2-alarm fire at 4209 Lac Couture Drive, Harvey, La., Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Photo: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2)

Firefighters respond to a 2-alarm fire at 4209 Lac Couture Drive, Harvey, La., Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Photo: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2)

Firefighters respond to a 2-alarm fire at 4209 Lac Couture Drive, Harvey, La., Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Photo: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2)

Firefighters respond to a 2-alarm fire at 4209 Lac Couture Drive, Harvey, La., Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Photo: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2)

Firefighters respond to a 2-alarm fire at 4209 Lac Couture Drive, Harvey, La., Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Photo: Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2)

Terrytown’s 5th District Volunteer Fire Company was called in for more manpower to fight the fire before a second alarm was requested.

Firefighters spent approximately 90 minutes on scene battling the blaze and patching the roof to prevent any further damage from the approaching storms.

Exact cause is still under investigation.