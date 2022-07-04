NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning, over 1,000 Entergy customers were without power in Louisiana.

According to Entergy, over 900 of the customers without power were in Jefferson Parish.

Councilman Scott Walker made a post on social media. In a tweet he said the following:

“Right Now — Approximately 916 customers without power on the Westbank in Harvey.”

Here is a list of customers affected by parish:

Parish Name Customers Affected ASCENSION (L) 5 CALCASIEU (L) 293 E. BATON ROUGE (L) 47 JEFFERSON (L) 917 LAFAYETTE (L) 1 LIVINGSTON (L) 1 ORLEANS (L) 39 OUACHITA (L) 1 PLAQUEMINES (L) 4 ST. LANDRY (L) 76 ST. MARTIN (L) 3 TANGIPAHOA (L) 6 W. BATON ROUGE (L) 1 WEBSTER (L) 1