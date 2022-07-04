NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning, over 1,000 Entergy customers were without power in Louisiana.
According to Entergy, over 900 of the customers without power were in Jefferson Parish.
Councilman Scott Walker made a post on social media. In a tweet he said the following:
“Right Now — Approximately 916 customers without power on the Westbank in Harvey.”
Here is a list of customers affected by parish:
|Parish Name
|Customers Affected
|ASCENSION (L)
|5
|CALCASIEU (L)
|293
|E. BATON ROUGE (L)
|47
|JEFFERSON (L)
|917
|LAFAYETTE (L)
|1
|LIVINGSTON (L)
|1
|ORLEANS (L)
|39
|OUACHITA (L)
|1
|PLAQUEMINES (L)
|4
|ST. LANDRY (L)
|76
|ST. MARTIN (L)
|3
|TANGIPAHOA (L)
|6
|W. BATON ROUGE (L)
|1
|WEBSTER (L)
|1