NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning, over 1,000 Entergy customers were without power in Louisiana.

According to Entergy, over 900 of the customers without power were in Jefferson Parish.

Councilman Scott Walker made a post on social media. In a tweet he said the following:

“Right Now — Approximately 916 customers without power on the Westbank in Harvey.”

Here is a list of customers affected by parish:

Parish NameCustomers Affected
ASCENSION (L)5
CALCASIEU (L)293
E. BATON ROUGE (L)47
JEFFERSON (L)917
LAFAYETTE (L)1
LIVINGSTON (L)1
ORLEANS (L)39
OUACHITA (L)1
PLAQUEMINES (L)4
ST. LANDRY (L)76
ST. MARTIN (L)3
TANGIPAHOA (L)6
W. BATON ROUGE (L)1
WEBSTER (L)1