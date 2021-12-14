Entergy: Over 19,000 power outages reported in Jefferson Parish

UPDATE: According to an Entergy spokesperson, Entergy cannot confirm the cause of the outage.

They anticipate that all customers will be restored by 3 p.m.

Update: Per Entergy, current estimated time of restoration for all affected customers is approximately 3 p.m. or sooner. — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) December 14, 2021

METAIRIE, La.(WGNO) — On Tuesday, December 14, around 1:30 p.m., Entergy Louisiana reported over 19,000 power outages in Jefferson Parish.

Here is a list of all customers without power in each Parish across Louisiana as of 1:30 p.m. :

Parish Name Customers Affected ASCENSION (L) 4 CALCASIEU (L) 9 E. BATON ROUGE (L) 1 E. CARROLL (L) 1 JEFFERSON (L) 19,111 LAFOURCHE (L) 27 LIVINGSTON (L) 1 MOREHOUSE (L) 6 ORLEANS (L) 14 OTHER (L) 6 OUACHITA (L) 114 ST. BERNARD (L) 1 ST. CHARLES (L) 43 ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L) 60 TANGIPAHOA (L) 259 TERREBONNE (L) 53 VERMILION (L) 17 W. BATON ROUGE (L) 5

TOTAL19,732

According to Jefferson Parish officials, Crews are assessing the issue and working to restore power as soon as possible.

Entergy is investigating a widespread power outage which is affecting large parts of #Kenner (over 20,000 customers). Crews are assessing the issue and working to restore power ASAP. #JeffersonParish pic.twitter.com/dnpoVkmnW0 — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) December 14, 2021