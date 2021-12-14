Entergy: Over 19,000 power outages reported in Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish

UPDATE: According to an Entergy spokesperson, Entergy cannot confirm the cause of the outage.

They anticipate that all customers will be restored by 3 p.m.

METAIRIE, La.(WGNO) — On Tuesday, December 14, around 1:30 p.m., Entergy Louisiana reported over 19,000 power outages in Jefferson Parish.

Here is a list of all customers without power in each Parish across Louisiana as of 1:30 p.m. :

Parish NameCustomers Affected
ASCENSION (L)4
CALCASIEU (L)9
E. BATON ROUGE (L)1
E. CARROLL (L)1
JEFFERSON (L)19,111
LAFOURCHE (L)27
LIVINGSTON (L)1
MOREHOUSE (L)6
ORLEANS (L)14
OTHER (L)6
OUACHITA (L)114
ST. BERNARD (L)1
ST. CHARLES (L)43
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L)60
TANGIPAHOA (L)259
TERREBONNE (L)53
VERMILION (L)17
W. BATON ROUGE (L)5

TOTAL19,732

According to Jefferson Parish officials, Crews are assessing the issue and working to restore power as soon as possible.

