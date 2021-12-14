Entergy: Over 19,000 power outages reported in Jefferson Parish

UPDATE: According to an Entergy spokesperson, Entergy cannot confirm the cause of the outage.
They anticipate that all customers will be restored by 3 p.m.
METAIRIE, La.(WGNO) — On Tuesday, December 14, around 1:30 p.m., Entergy Louisiana reported over 19,000 power outages in Jefferson Parish.
Here is a list of all customers without power in each Parish across Louisiana as of 1:30 p.m. :
|Parish Name
|Customers Affected
|ASCENSION (L)
|4
|CALCASIEU (L)
|9
|E. BATON ROUGE (L)
|1
|E. CARROLL (L)
|1
|JEFFERSON (L)
|19,111
|LAFOURCHE (L)
|27
|LIVINGSTON (L)
|1
|MOREHOUSE (L)
|6
|ORLEANS (L)
|14
|OTHER (L)
|6
|OUACHITA (L)
|114
|ST. BERNARD (L)
|1
|ST. CHARLES (L)
|43
|ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L)
|60
|TANGIPAHOA (L)
|259
|TERREBONNE (L)
|53
|VERMILION (L)
|17
|W. BATON ROUGE (L)
|5
TOTAL19,732
According to Jefferson Parish officials, Crews are assessing the issue and working to restore power as soon as possible.