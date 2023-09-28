GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the City of Gretna held an emergency council meeting to discuss the oncoming saltwater intrusion.

The Saltwater Intrusion State of Emergency was declared by the City of Gretna on Sept. 25. Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said in a council meeting that leaders are studying the situation.

“The parish produces nearly 70 million gallons of water every day, but when using reverse osmosis, the parish can only produce about 320,000 per day.,” said Sheng.

While Sheng says as for now, the water is safe to use, the saltwater wedge is about a month away from the area. Officials released a plan to combat the flow of the saltwater which includes the Corps of Engineers installing a sill to allow more time before the intrusion.

Parish officials are also working with local grocery stores to ensure residents are equipped with enough bottled water for daily use and consumption.

