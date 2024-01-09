MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the Jefferson Parish School system announced a school closure due to no electricity in the building.

The kindergarten through eighth grade Truman School will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Officials said the cause is due to severe weather hitting the area on Monday, Jan. 8.

The school was one of the many to dismiss students early due to the inclement weather.

Entergy is currently reporting over 2,600 customers are without power.

There is no word on when the school will reopen. Parents are advised to check the school system website and social media pages for updates.

