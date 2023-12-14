JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A driver was killed, and the Lapalco Bridge remains closed following a crash on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies responded to the scene of the crash around 3:12 p.m. in the 9600 block of Lapalco Boulevard in unincorporated Westwego.

According Lopinto, an initial investigation indicates that two pickup trucks were heading in opposite directions on the bridge when the crash happened. It’s believed that the westbound truck crossed and collided head-on with a truck heading eastbound.

The driver of the truck heading westbound died at the scene. A man who was driving the eastbound truck and its two juvenile passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Lopinto said the bridge will likely remain closed for at least one to two more hours. Traffic is being diverted at Nicolle and Segnette Boulevards.

The cause of the crash will be investigated.

