LAFITTE. La. (WGNO) — An ATV crash claimed the life of a man, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.

Reports state the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jean Lafitte Blvd. on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Deputies say they located a man suffering from multiple injuries.

Deputies believe that the man missed a turn signal at the intersection of Jean Lafitte Blvd. and 2nd Street where he was ejected from his ATV causing the ATV to overturn.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

