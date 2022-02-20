HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the passing of a pre-trial detainee that occurred at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to a report, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the in-custody death was due to an illness while under the supervision of JPSO personnel. The detainee was at the hospital at the time of death and had been hospitalized since last month.

JPSO reported the decedent was preparing to enter hospice care at the time of his death.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death that occurred overnight.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.