JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Crews are continuing to work around the clock to extinguish a smoky marsh fire that took over Jean Lafitte.

Chief Lintin Duet with the Lafitte-Barataria-Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department says the biggest help has been helicopters dumping water scooped up from Bayou Barataria on the flames daily.

“They drop water on the areas that the ground troops can’t get to, and of course, they put water where we can’t. It helps with the containment of the fire,” says Duet.

Based on their latest assessment, the actual burn area is 159 acres. After reaching 20% containment, crews continued to work over the weekend to make improvements.

“Took us four days. Hopefully, we get a jump on it, and maybe just the number a little higher. Steady working at it all day every day to hopefully get this thing contained,” says Duet.

They say the dry temperatures are not helping. Their hope is rain will be in the near future.

“We could use rain very badly. As a long-range forecast says we may see some rain towards the end of next week. Any rain would be a blessing right now,” says Duet.

Crews are asking nearby residents to not fly drones while they work toward containment and to try to keep the flames from jumping the levee.

“We do have what’s called a temporary flight restriction over the area which means you can’t be flying any type of drone or anything like that. I know you are curious but please refrain from doing that until we lift the restriction,” says Archeologist with the National Park Service Meredith Hardy.

Duet says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

