COVID-19 testing returns to Alario Center, Jefferson Parish announces

WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish will once again provide COVID-19 testing at the Alario Center due to the recent surge in new cases of the Omicron variant.

The testing site, located at 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La., will open on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. and close at noon. It will reopen Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

This site is operated by the Louisiana National Guard and Quest Diagnostics; no pre-registration is required.

Drive-thru testing at Johnny Bright Playground on 3401 Cleary Ave in Metairie will reopen for all ages on Monday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. To pre-register or view results, visit DTP-42610 – Accu Reference.

Test results for this site is approximately 2-3 days.

Visit COVID.JeffParish.net to stay updated on COVID-19 in Jefferson Parish, including available resources, weekly testing/vaccine sites, local dashboard and more. To find a vaccination site, schedule a homebound vaccination, or for local questions about the vaccine, individuals can also call the Jefferson Parish COVID-19 Hotline during office hours at 504-518-4020.