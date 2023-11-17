GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — The Grand Isle Port Commission awarded of a $4.3 million contract to Sea Level Construction for the Pier & Bulkhead project.

The company will be in charge of repairs made along the Bayou Rigaud on the east and west end of the GIPC commercial dock located on the bay side of the town.

GIPC was created in 1996 to regulate commerce and traffic on Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island which is a hub for petroleum, fishing and tourism industries.

The job first came about as a 2017 FEMA-funded project as a result of the damages done by Hurricane Isaac. It was delayed due to the increase in repair costs and securing the required funding.

“It’s great to see this project come to fruition. It’s key to the commercial fishing industry, the Grand Isle Port Commission, and the Town of Grand Isle. That’s why we worked hard to make this project possible by acquiring all of the necessary funding from various agencies,” said Port Executive Director Weldon Danos.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be announced at a later date.

