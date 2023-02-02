WESWEGO, La. (WGNO)— A woman confessed to the shooting death of a man in unincorporated Westwego Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 700 block of Goldie Lane where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds along with the suspected shooter.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS while the suspect was taken to the Investigations Bureau for interview. An arrest warrant was issued and she was later booked into Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a charge of manslaughter.

The victim’s identity will not be released after the family is notified.

