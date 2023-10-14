HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 56-year-old man who went missing in Harahan on Saturday, Oct. 14.

According to reports from the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, watchstanders received a call at 3 a.m. regarding Darrel Roberson, who went missing while working on a barge.

Officials say they located a life jacket on the barge.

Roberson was working on a barge in the Lower Mississippi River near the Huey P. Long Bridge.

The Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew are on the scene.

The nephew of Roberson tells WGNO that he went missing yesterday night and believes that he fell into the river.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2209.

