KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Crews are working to repair and assess damages in Kenner following a “small tornado” in the area on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The National Weather Service New Orleans reported that an EF-0 tornado touched down in the area around 11:00 a.m.

City of Kenner Government officials said the roof of the Kenner Police Department Training Center and part of the old theatre in Rivertown experienced damage from the tornado.

They said no injuries were reported, and damage assessment crews are currently on site.

City officials said temporary repairs have been made, and residents are advised to stay weather aware.