METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — On Monday afternoon Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a traffic accident in Metairie.
According to police, a child was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Clearview Parkway and Fairfield Street.
It happened around 3:15 this afternoon. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The accident is still under investigation.
