METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The 2023 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicked off as thousands of participants and supporters gathered to raise money for cancer research.

“It means so much to know so many people have come together to support,” says Deidra Davis Dunham.

Sneakers were laced as many took off in different shades of pink, walking to support those impacted by breast cancer. For most, they came out to support their loved ones who are battling or may have battled with breast cancer, to let them know they’re not alone.

“We walk for our sisters to let them know we are still in the fight but we are still here walking to let everybody know,” says Carolyn Verdin.

“This is my second year supporting my mom. She got diagnosed last year with stage two breast cancer. I’m glad to be out here support her and prove that you can beat cancer and I’m here to support her for it,” says Vivian Dunnington.

For one attendee, the event was more than just a run for her. With a smile of happiness, she is grateful to be one-year breast cancer-free. She says she owes it all to the supporters around her and raises awareness whenever she can.

“We are team gratitude. We are first-year supporters of Susan G. Komen and of breast cancer survivors particularly of women of color. That’s why I want to join the cause to make it important to self-check yourself. Mammograms are important,” says Dunham.

Latricia Houston with Susan G. Komen Louisiana says the organizations emphasize early detection and treatment are key in the fight against breast cancer.

“You walk around and you just never know but mammograms are early detections and that’s the key because our vision is to live in a world breast cancer-free. so that we all can be healthy,” says Houston.

For more information about the cause, visit the Susan G. Komen website or call 1-877-GO KOMEN.

