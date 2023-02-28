JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for select areas of West Jefferson Parish.

The Jefferson Parish Water Department said Tuesday that a water main repair has caused a drop in water pressure. Residents in the following areas are urged to not drink the water without first boiling or disinfecting it first:

Crown Point

Town of Jean Lafitte

Lower Lafitte

Barataria

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Check back to WGNO on air and online for updates.

