JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Jefferson Parish Water Department have issued a boil water advisory for East Bank residents.

The water advisory comes after a drop in pressure due to repeated power surges and outages at the water treatment plant Thursday, June 8th.

All residents are advised not to drink the water without boiling or disinfecting it first or use bottled water before drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and in food preparation until further notice.

The advisory will remain in effect until the water is tested to make sure there has been no contamination.

Officials advise those with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and the elderly who may be at an increased risk of illness should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

Those using boiled or disinfected water should use the following methods:

Boil the water for a one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.

Disinfect the water by mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption. Mix it thoroughly.

For additional information, please contact the Jefferson Parish East Bank Water Treatment Plant at (504) 838-4312.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.