KENNER, La. (WGNO)— Kenner police are working to piece together the final hours of an elderly woman’s life after her body was recovered from a canal near her home on Tuesday.

Detectives say the body of 83-year-old Ida Clouden was found in the 1000 block of Canal 12 inside the Lincoln Manor subdivision. Around 4 p.m., an officer with the Kenner Police Department discovered the body floating in the water while following up on another missing person’s report.

According to KPD, Clouden had been known to wander off from her home and was reported missing several times prior to her death. Earlier on Tuesday, the woman, who was a long-time resident of Lincoln Manner, was reported missing by her son.

KPD says detectives have obtained surveillance footage of the area where they believe Clouden entered the canal. No foul play is suspected, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

An official cause of death has not been released by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.