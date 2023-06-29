HARAHAN, La. (WGNO)— A judge has denied a request to set bond for Bunnak Landon saying she’s a potential danger to the community and a flight risk.

Landon is the woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s 6-year-old daughter, Bella Fontenelle, stuffing her body in a bucket, and then leaving the bucket on the front lawn of the child’s mother.

She has been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The decision came after five of the eight subpoenaed witnesses were questioned by the state and Landon’s defense attorneys.

