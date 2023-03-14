GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — A chase in Jefferson Parish ended with the vehicle crashing into a Gretna building and three in custody.

Tuesday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a truck near Ames Blvd. and West Bank Expressway when the driver accelerated leading deputies on a chase.

Deputies were led on a chase down the expressway where they eventually crashed into the Deluxe Inn Motel. Investigations revealed the truck was stolen.

The occupants, one adult, and two juveniles were taken to the hospital and upon their release, they will face charges in connection with the stolen truck and leading deputies on a chase. Whether they suffered any injuries was not released.

