NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans man is in a Jefferson Parish jail accused of sexually offensive crimes, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Dekunta Mason on multiple charges of third degree rape, extortion, video voyeurism and indecent behaviour with a juvenile. Through investigations, detectives learned additional victims of Mason were located.

Due to the added victims, further details on the offenses are being with held from the public.

Mason is currently booked in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $500,000 bond. Anyone with information Mason’s actions or who may have been a victim, is asked to contact Detective Kristen Hollis at 504-364-5265.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.