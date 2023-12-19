METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Arhaus, a home furnishings retailer, has opened at Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.

The store “features an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality furniture and décor that is sustainably sourced, artisan crafted, and built to last. Arhaus is known for innovative design and client-first service that includes a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services,” the shopping center explained.

The mall announced that the new store is located in a 14,000 square foot showroom next to Dillard’s. One entrance can be found inside the mall, and another opens to the outside of the mall facing Causeway Boulevard.

“We are pleased to welcome Arhaus, a leader in artisan crafted home furnishings to Lakeside.

Partnering with Arhaus gives us the ability to expand our home furnishing offerings while also

supporting a brand that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and

artisans around the world,” said Lakeside Shopping Center General Manager Lisa Manzella.

