MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Two men are dead after a shooting in Jefferson Parish Wednesday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Mesa Dr. just after 9:30 p.m. where they found two unresponsive men, each suffering from a gunshot wound.

The men were pronounced dead on the scene. Through investigations, detectives determined one of the men shot the other before taking his own life declaring the incident a murder-suicide.

Both victims’ identities will be released after an autopsy is done and the families are notified. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact JPSO Public Information Officer Sergeant Brandon Veal at (504)363-5642.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.