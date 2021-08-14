Another murder in Marrero reported by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — After first reporting a homicide that occurred shortly before 9 a.m., the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a second murder in Marrero, La., on Saturday evening.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to complaints of gunshots in the 2000 block of Mather Street.

Not long afterward an unidentified male victim arrived at the hospital in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating whether the victim’s death is connected to the gunshots reported. There is no connection at the moment with the homicide earlier in the day.

At this time Investigators do not have a motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.