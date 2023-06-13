MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A heads up for Jefferson Parish drivers on Ames Boulevard.

According to parish officials, the southbound lanes will be closed indefinitely between the Westbank Expressway and Third Avenue, due to damage caused by construction.

Deviney Construction work crews reportedly damaged the roads boring new lines for AT&T.

Until repairs can be made, both lanes of the northbound side of Ames will become two-way traffic.

Jefferson Parish officials are in the process of investigating the extent of the damage before beginning repairs that are expected to cost $40,000, to be paid by AT&T.

Residents can stay up to date with the progress by visiting the Jefferson Parish website.

