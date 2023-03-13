JEFFERSON PARISH (WGNO) — A police chase that started on the Eastbank, ended with a woman under arrested on the Westbank, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

JPSO deputies responded to a shoplifting call at a Metairie store in the 3700 block of Veterans Blvd. Upon arrival, a man was quickly arrested on the scene but the woman involved drove off ensuing a chase with deputies.

The woman made it to Harvey after ramming into two deputy units. The chase ended in the 700 block of Maple Ave. where she was arrested. No injuries were reported during the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

