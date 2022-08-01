Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until prove guilty.

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — A shooting Sunday night, left one man dead and another behind bars. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that the incident was a domestic matter.

JP Sheriff Joseph Lopinto and deputies announced the arrest of 28-year-old Devin Tatum after an alleged altercation with a family member in the 1100 block of Lurline Drive. During the incident, deputies say Tatum took out a gun and fired many shots with one hitting the victim.

According to deputies, the call came in at about 6:15 p.m. reporting a shooting in the area and when they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Tatum was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated battery but more charges are pending. The crime is now being investigated as a homicide, according to JPSO.