METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Entergy customers are reportedly without power in the Metairie area Friday.

According to the Entergy map, there are more than 7,200 customers sitting in the dark. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time but the estimated time of restoration is 6:30 p.m.

Crews are working to investigate the cause of the outage.

No further details are available at this time but WGNO will send an update once power is restored.

