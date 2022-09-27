METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Entergy is reporting an outage in Metairie Tuesday where about about 4,200 customers are without power. According to the map the outage runs from Veterans Memorial Blvd to West Napoleon Ave.

WGNO crews went out to survey the outage and found three broken power poles and the transformer laying in the street down West Napoleon.

Entergy sent a text out to customers alerting them of the outage but did not say what the cause was. Estimated restoration time is listed as 9 p.m.