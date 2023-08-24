NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — District Three Jefferson Parish Councilman Byron Lee along with Kenner officials, held an unveiling ceremony Thursday, Aug. 24, for the new Mable Trepagnier Brown Complex.

The center is dedicated to, Mable Trepagnier Brown, a well-known prominent business owner who worked for the City of Kenner for 36 years.

On Feb. 26, 1985, Brown was hired to head the City of Kenner Council on Aging. With her vision to move the center from a renovated home to a grand edifice, she held fundraisers such as bus rides and sold spaghetti dinners to fund the improvement of the center for seniors.

Brown was known for establishing programs for the senior community using her own money to transform the center into a ballroom to host Mardi Gras Balls.

“Mrs. Mable Trepagnier Brown was a true pioneer and dedicated resident of Jefferson Parish. She offered many social service needs to the people of her community and always made herself available to help those in need. I am honored that her legacy will live on in Council District 3,” said Councilman Bryon L. Lee.

