KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a crash involving an elderly driver Tuesday morning.

According to officers, at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8, they received a call of a vehicle crashing into a building in a shopping center at 371 West Esplanade Ave.

Officers said a 78-year-old man was trying to park in front of Babin Physical Therapy when he reportedly accelerated, sending the car over the curb and into a building and damaging the front of the business.

KPD officials said the man then reversed, made a 180-degree turn, jumped the curb again and crashed into the neighboring business.

(WGNO/Renaldo Ruffin)

(Courtesy: Kenner Police Department)

(Courtesy: Kenner Police Department)

The man reportedly drove out of the building and was stopped by the officers on site.

Officers say the man appeared to be suffering from a medical condition, as he was disoriented and unable to answer their questions. He was taken in for an evaluation.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

