69-year-old motorcyclist killed in fatal crash on LA 45

MARRERO, La. (WGNO— The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash on LA 45 southbound near Oak Forest Blvd in Jefferson Parish.

The single vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and claimed the life of 69-year-old Harlan Willis of Gretna, La.

Willis was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and seemingly failed to negotiate a left hand curve and ran off the roadway to the left. The motorcycle then traveled through a ditch at which time Willis was ejected.

Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, Willis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

