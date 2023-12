METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Metairie remains unclaimed.

The Louisiana Lottery website notes that the winning ticket was sold at Tjm’s Ritz at 3605 N. Causeway Blvd.

The winning numbers were 05, 25, 26, 40, 60 and Powerball 01.

The drawing was held on Dec. 9. The ticket expires on June 6, 2024.

