4 additional Hurricane Ida-related deaths confirmed, these linked to carbon monoxide in Jefferson Parish

(KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed four additional deaths related to Hurricane Ida. LDH tweeted on Thursday afternoon that the Jefferson Parish coroner confirmed the deaths.

LDH sadly confirms 4 additional storm-related deaths today. The Jefferson parish coroner has confirmed 3 carbon monoxide deaths at a home. We do not yet have demographic info. The coroner has confirmed these deaths are considered storm-related. #hurricaneida — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) September 2, 2021

Three of the deaths were due to carbon monoxide deaths at home. Demographic info has not yet been released.

The other was the drowning of a 65-year-old woman in floodwaters.

These four deaths are in addition to the three storm-related deaths among nursing home residents reported earlier on Thursday.

The death toll due to Hurricane Ida is now at nine.