METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating to figure out the cause of a fire that damaged a Metairie auto repair shop.

At about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, a blaze broke out at the Champion Auto Center in the 3600 block of Airline Drive. A second alarm was called soon after but the flames were under control by 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported from the incident but the cause remains under investigation.

