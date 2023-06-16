MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — One in seven people in Louisiana struggle to provide a healthy meal for themselves or their household, according to Feeding Louisiana.

That’s why members of the Worldwide Apostolic Ministries Church in Marrero will be holding a food giveaway.

On Saturday, church members are expected to pack 175 boxes of food to ensure at least 175 community members won’t have to wonder when they’ll get their next meal.

The boxes will be filled with non-perishable food, like canned goods. Those receiving a box will also get a free lunch.

According to Feeding Louisiana, nearly 650,000 people in Louisiana live with food insecurity each month. About 240,000 of those are children.

That’s why David Anderson says events like Saturday’s are important.

“It’s feeling like you’re doing your job as a Christian,” said Anderson, the presiding elder of the church. “This is part of what we should be doing.”

This is the second year the church has held this outreach event.

The event will be held on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the church in Marrero.

Keep in mind, boxes are limited, and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.

