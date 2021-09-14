Jefferson Parish preps for Tropical Storm Nicholas, provides tips for storm safety

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — As Tropical Storm Nicholas brings threats of flash flooding in Texas and Louisiana, officials with Jefferson Parish are taking steps to monitor the storm and ensure residents are prepared.

TS Nicholas has already made landfall over the central Texas coast, it is expected to weaken through the next 48 hours as it approaches Western and Central Louisiana. The storm is predicted to reach Central Louisiana on Wednesday.

Storm Preparation

JP officials warn that the parish’s main threat by TS Nicholas is heavy rainfall. Jefferson Parish is under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday (September 16) morning. Residents outside of the levee system face chances of coastal flooding.

Parish officials also warn of strong wind gusts of up to 35 mph as tropical showers pass through. This could lead to piles of debris blown into roadways.

To assist in flood prevention, residents are asked to check and clear catch basins and gutters to ensure debris piles are not blocking access to storm drains.

Flash Flood Watch until Friday. Heavy rainfall arriving today from TS Nicholas. Stay weather aware and watch for localized street flooding ⛈ — Jefferson Parish (@JeffParishGov) September 14, 2021

During heavy rainfall, drivers should beware of areas prone to street flooding. This includes roadways under bridges and overpasses. It is illegal to drive on flooded streets as it increases the chances of structural flooding due to wake action caused by moving vehicles.

Stay on updated with the latest Tropical Storm Nicholas information by having multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including smartphones, weather radios, and local news outlets.

Weather Alerts

Receive Jefferson Parish storm and emergency alerts by texting “JPALERT” or “JPNOTICIAS” to 888-777. Hour-by-hour forecasts for specific locations can be accessed at www.weather.gov/neworleans by using the point and click the map in the middle of the page.