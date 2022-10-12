ELTON, La. (KLFY) – A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating an incident which occurred on September 21 where a 1-year-old sustained a severe head injury while being cared for in Elton.

On Tuesday, detectives issued a warrant for Coriana Renee Young, 27 of Elton. They discovered Young was in Mississippi for work and contacted authorities there for assistance. Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Natchez, MS located Young and arrested her without incident.

Young was booked into the Adams County Jail pending extradition for 2nd degree cruelty to a juvenile.